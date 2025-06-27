TELUS Announces Pricing for Debt Securities Tender Offers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telus ( (TSE:T) ) has issued an announcement.

TELUS Corporation announced the pricing terms for its cash tender offers to purchase two series of its outstanding debt securities. The offers are structured to buy back notes with a total consideration calculated based on specific yields and fixed spreads. The tender offers are set to expire on June 27, 2025, with settlement expected by July 3, 2025, provided all conditions are met. This move is part of TELUS’s strategy to manage its debt portfolio, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and cost of capital.

More about Telus

TELUS Corporation is a Canadian telecommunications company that operates in the telecommunications industry. It provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services, including wireless and wireline voice and data services, internet access, and television services. TELUS focuses primarily on the Canadian market, serving both consumer and business segments.

Average Trading Volume: 3,774,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$33.15B

