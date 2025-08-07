Telomir Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising In Vitro Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (TELO) ).

On August 7, 2025, Telomir Pharmaceuticals announced new in vitro data showing that its lead drug candidate, Telomir-1, inhibits key histone demethylase enzymes associated with tumor growth, autoimmune disease, neurodegeneration, and metabolic dysfunction. The findings highlight Telomir-1’s potential as a treatment across multiple high-burden indications by restoring normal gene expression patterns, marking a significant step in the company’s development efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (TELO) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock, see the TELO Stock Forecast page.

More about Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies targeting the underlying mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 3,195,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $54.47M

For a thorough assessment of TELO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue