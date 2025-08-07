Telomir Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising In Vitro Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (TELO) ).
On August 7, 2025, Telomir Pharmaceuticals announced new in vitro data showing that its lead drug candidate, Telomir-1, inhibits key histone demethylase enzymes associated with tumor growth, autoimmune disease, neurodegeneration, and metabolic dysfunction. The findings highlight Telomir-1’s potential as a treatment across multiple high-burden indications by restoring normal gene expression patterns, marking a significant step in the company’s development efforts.
The most recent analyst rating on (TELO) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock, see the TELO Stock Forecast page.
More about Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies targeting the underlying mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases.
Average Trading Volume: 3,195,057
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $54.47M
For a thorough assessment of TELO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.