Telix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 63% Revenue Growth in Q2 2025

The latest announcement is out from Telix Pharmaceuticals ( (AU:TLX) ).

Telix Pharmaceuticals reported a significant 63% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q2 2025, reaching approximately $204 million. The company reaffirmed its FY 2025 revenue guidance of $770 million to $800 million. Key developments include the U.S. launch of Gozellix®, which has been assigned a Level II HCPCS code, and progress in the ProstACT™ Global Phase 3 trial with regulatory approvals for expansion into China, Japan, and Canada. These advancements highlight Telix’s strong market position and ongoing momentum in its therapeutic pipeline, despite competitive pricing pressures. The company’s strategic initiatives and regulatory achievements are expected to enhance its industry positioning and stakeholder value.

More about Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic products using molecularly targeted radiation. Their primary products include radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, with a market focus on precision medicine.

Average Trading Volume: 1,331,989

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.55B

