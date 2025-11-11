Telenor Unveils Strategic Priorities and Financial Ambitions for 2025-2030

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Telenor ( (GB:0G8C) ) has provided an announcement.

Telenor has announced its strategic priorities for 2025-2030, focusing on enhancing customer experiences, accelerating technology-driven transformation, and reducing operational costs. The company aims to increase shareholder value by improving return on capital and maintaining a strong balance sheet, while also committing to sustainability and network resilience. Telenor expects organic growth in the Nordics and plans to reinvest operational cash flow into networks and systems, projecting increased free cash flow and return on capital by 2030.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0G8C) stock is a Hold with a NOK165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telenor stock, see the GB:0G8C Stock Forecast page.

More about Telenor

Telenor is a telecommunications company providing connectivity and differentiated services, primarily focusing on growth and cash flow in the Nordic region. It also manages telecom assets in Asia for long-term value creation and aims to simplify its group portfolio over time.

Average Trading Volume: 1,068,513

Current Market Cap: NOK203.7B

See more data about 0G8C stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue