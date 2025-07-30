Telefonica Releases Half-Year Financial Report for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Telefonica ( (TEF) ) has shared an update.

Telefonica has released its half-year financial report for January to June 2025, highlighting the company’s financial position and performance. The report indicates a decrease in non-current assets from 78,133 million euros at the end of 2024 to 73,108 million euros by June 2025, reflecting changes in property, plant, and equipment, as well as other financial metrics. This financial update provides stakeholders with insights into Telefonica’s operational adjustments and strategic focus for the remainder of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEF) stock is a Hold with a $4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telefonica stock, see the TEF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TEF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEF is a Neutral.

Telefonica’s overall score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. While operational efficiency and positive technical indicators provide support, financial risks from high leverage and negative net income weigh heavily. Earnings call insights show strategic focus but also highlight revenue and forex challenges, affecting the overall outlook.

More about Telefonica

Telefonica, S.A. is a major player in the telecommunications industry, offering a range of services including fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, and digital solutions. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and operates globally, focusing on providing innovative communication solutions to both consumer and business markets.

Average Trading Volume: 603,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.74B

