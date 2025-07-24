Telefônica Brasil Cancels Treasury Shares to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telefonica Brasil ( (VIV) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, Telefônica Brasil S.A.’s Board of Directors held a meeting in Madrid, Spain, where they approved the cancellation of 34,740,770 common shares held in treasury, representing 1.07% of the company’s share capital. This decision, which aligns with the company’s Share Buyback Program, does not reduce the share capital’s value and reflects a strategic move to optimize capital structure. The board also authorized the convening of a General Shareholders’ Meeting to amend the company’s bylaws to reflect the new number of shares, indicating a proactive approach to managing its equity and enhancing shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIV is a Outperform.

Telefonica Brasil demonstrates strong financial performance and promising growth prospects, particularly in digital services and B2B. While technical indicators suggest short-term caution due to overbought conditions, the company’s strong earnings and strategic initiatives provide a solid foundation for future growth. The valuation is reasonable, but the modest dividend yield limits its attractiveness.

Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a leading telecommunications company in Brazil, providing a wide range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and digital television. The company focuses on delivering advanced communication solutions to both individual and corporate clients across the Brazilian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,981,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.09B

