Telecom Italia SPA Announces Shareholder Withdrawal Option Following Corporate Amendment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Telecom Italia SPA ( (IT:TITR) ) is now available.
Telecom Italia SPA has announced the approval and registration of a resolution to amend its corporate purpose, allowing shareholders the right of withdrawal. The option offer for the withdrawn shares has been set, with a subscription period running from August 6 to September 12, 2025, ensuring the resolution’s effectiveness as it meets the necessary financial conditions.
The most recent analyst rating on (IT:TITR) stock is a Hold with a EUR0.36 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telecom Italia SPA stock, see the IT:TITR Stock Forecast page.
More about Telecom Italia SPA
Telecom Italia SPA, operating under the brand TIM, is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and digital services primarily in Italy and Brazil.
Average Trading Volume: 24,791,049
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: €8.86B
For detailed information about TITR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.