Telecom Italia SPA Announces Shareholder Withdrawal Option Following Corporate Amendment

An announcement from Telecom Italia SPA ( (IT:TITR) ) is now available.

Telecom Italia SPA has announced the approval and registration of a resolution to amend its corporate purpose, allowing shareholders the right of withdrawal. The option offer for the withdrawn shares has been set, with a subscription period running from August 6 to September 12, 2025, ensuring the resolution’s effectiveness as it meets the necessary financial conditions.

More about Telecom Italia SPA

Telecom Italia SPA, operating under the brand TIM, is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and digital services primarily in Italy and Brazil.

Average Trading Volume: 24,791,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €8.86B

