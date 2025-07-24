Telecom Digital Holdings Updates on Expired Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd ( (HK:6033) ).

Telecom Digital Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its annual reports for the years ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025. The announcement provides additional details about the company’s 2014 Share Option Scheme, which expired on May 19, 2024. The scheme aimed to incentivize and reward employees, directors, and other participants for their contributions to the company. The total number of shares available under the scheme was 29,104,000, representing approximately 7.2% of the total shares in issue at the time of the 2024 annual report.

