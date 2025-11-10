Telecom Argentina Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Inflation Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Telecom Argentina ( (TEO) ) has shared an announcement.

Telecom Argentina announced a consolidated net loss of P$272,543 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to exchange rate differences and inflationary pressures. Despite this, the company saw a significant increase in consolidated revenues by 50.7% compared to the previous year, driven by the inclusion of revenues from Telefónica Móviles Argentina (TMA) for seven months of the period. The company’s operating income margin improved, and service revenues showed positive growth relative to inflation, although the net financial debt increased due to the acquisition of TMA.

Spark’s Take on TEO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEO is a Neutral.

Telecom Argentina’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its solid revenue growth and strong cash flow generation, which are offset by significant profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio. The technical analysis shows strong bullish momentum, but the overbought conditions suggest caution. The modest dividend yield provides limited compensation for the valuation risks.

More about Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile, fixed broadband, and pay TV services. The company focuses on the Argentine market, with additional operations in Paraguay, and is listed on the NYSE under the ticker TEO.

Average Trading Volume: 348,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.37B

