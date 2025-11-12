Telecom Argentina Reports Net Loss Amid Revenue Growth

Telecom Argentina SA Class B ( (TCMFF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telecom Argentina SA Class B presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Telecom Argentina S.A. is a prominent telecommunications company in Argentina, providing a range of services including fixed-line telephone, cellular, data transmission, pay TV, and Internet services, with operations extending to Paraguay and Uruguay.

In its latest earnings report for the nine-month period of 2025, Telecom Argentina announced a consolidated net loss of P$272,543 million, a significant shift from the net income recorded in the previous year. This change was largely attributed to unfavorable exchange rate differences and lower inflation rates impacting financial results.

The company reported consolidated revenues of P$5,622,561 million, with service revenues showing a notable increase of 50.7% compared to the previous year, driven by the inclusion of Telefónica Móviles Argentina (TMA) contributions for seven months. Despite a decrease in total mobile accesses, the company saw growth in pay TV and fixed broadband subscribers. Operating income before depreciation, amortization, and impairment improved, reflecting a margin expansion to 30.5%.

Telecom Argentina’s financial position was impacted by an increase in net financial debt, primarily due to financing for the acquisition of TMA. The company also focused on significant investments in expanding its fixed and mobile data services, including the deployment of 4G and 5G networks to enhance service quality.

Looking ahead, Telecom Argentina remains committed to strengthening its market position through strategic investments and service enhancements, despite the challenges posed by economic conditions and currency fluctuations.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue