Telecom Argentina Reports Net Loss Amid Revenue Growth

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom ( (TEO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom presented to its investors.

Telecom Argentina S.A. is a leading telecommunications company in Argentina, providing a wide range of services including fixed-line telephone, cellular, data transmission, pay TV, and Internet services, with operations extending to Paraguay and Uruguay. In its latest earnings report for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, Telecom Argentina announced a consolidated net loss of P$272,543 million, a significant decline from the net income recorded in the same period last year. This loss was primarily attributed to exchange rate differences and the depreciation of the Argentine peso against the US dollar. Despite the net loss, the company reported a substantial increase in consolidated revenues, reaching P$5,622,561 million, largely driven by the inclusion of Telefónica Móviles Argentina (TMA) in its results. The company’s operating income before depreciation, amortization, and impairment saw a notable increase, with a margin expansion to 30.5% for the period. However, the financial results were negatively impacted by the depreciation of the Argentine peso and higher financial debt costs. Looking forward, Telecom Argentina remains focused on expanding its data services and enhancing its network capabilities, with significant investments in 4G and 5G infrastructure to improve service quality and coverage.

