Telecom Argentina Announces Dividend Distribution and Reserve Withdrawal

Telecom Argentina ( (TEO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Telecom Argentina announced a partial withdrawal from its discretionary reserve and a dividend distribution plan. The company will distribute Global Bonds of the Argentine Republic and cash dividends to shareholders, with the cash distribution primarily aimed at recovering amounts paid for the Personal Assets Tax for the 2024 fiscal year. These actions reflect the company’s strategic financial management and are expected to impact shareholder returns and tax liabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEO) stock is a Hold with a $12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telecom Argentina stock, see the TEO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEO is a Neutral.

Telecom Argentina’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its solid revenue growth and strong cash flow generation, which are offset by significant profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio. The technical analysis shows strong bullish momentum, but the overbought conditions suggest caution. The modest dividend yield provides limited compensation for the valuation risks.

More about Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including fixed-line, mobile, and data transmission services primarily in Argentina.

Average Trading Volume: 348,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.37B

