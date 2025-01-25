Tejas Networks Releases Unaudited Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Tejas Networks Ltd. ( (IN:TEJASNET) ) is now available.

Tejas Networks Limited, a company listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited, has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. These results have been published in the ‘Financial Express’ and ‘Vishwavani’, as part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations. This announcement is expected to inform stakeholders of the company’s financial performance and assure regulatory compliance.

More about Tejas Networks Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -15.84%

Average Trading Volume: 82,162

Current Market Cap: 192.7B INR

Find detailed analytics on TEJASNET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.