Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Revises Financial Forecast Amid Order Delays

The latest update is out from Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6763) ).

Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. announced a discrepancy between its previously forecasted and actual financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, citing delays in customer orders and increased costs as reasons for the shortfall. Consequently, the company has revised its full-year financial forecast downward, anticipating challenges in recovering from the first-half shortfall due to market conditions and other factors.

More about Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and selling communication equipment. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 11,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen23.65B

