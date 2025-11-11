Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6763) ) just unveiled an update.

Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 6.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with respective decreases of 25.1%, 16.7%, and 36.2%. The company also revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating minimal growth in net sales and significant declines in profits, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6763) stock is a Buy with a Yen3002.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6763 Stock Forecast page.

More about Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electronics industry. It focuses on producing and selling electronic components and devices, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 11,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen23.65B

For detailed information about 6763 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue