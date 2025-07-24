Teck Resources Declares Dividend for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 24, 2025, Teck Resources Limited announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.125 per share on its Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares. The dividend will be paid on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025. This announcement reflects Teck’s commitment to providing shareholder value and may positively impact investor confidence in the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TECK.B is a Neutral.

Teck Resources exhibits strong financial resilience with effective operational strategies highlighted in its earnings call, contributing positively to the score. However, high valuation metrics and mixed technical indicators suggest caution. The company’s solid balance sheet and revenue growth are major strengths, but profitability and cash flow challenges need addressing for better financial health.

More about Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. The company has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. Teck is committed to creating value through responsible growth and resilience, built on stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,505,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$26.15B

