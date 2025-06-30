Techstep ASA Grants Additional Share Options to Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Techstep ASA ( (DE:B1T0) ) has issued an update.

Techstep ASA’s Board of Directors has granted additional share options under its 2025 share option programme. A total of 180,000 unallocated share options have been distributed to new management members, with COO Claes Widestadh receiving 80,000 options and CCO Terje Bjørnsen receiving 100,000 options, potentially impacting company leadership incentives and alignment with shareholder interests.

More about Techstep ASA

YTD Price Performance: -12.41%

Average Trading Volume: 58,308

Current Market Cap: NOK412.9M

