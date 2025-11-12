TechStar Announces De-SPAC Transaction and New Listing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from TechStar Acquisition Corporation Class A ( (HK:7855) ).

TechStar Acquisition Corporation, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a significant De-SPAC transaction involving the issuance of shares to various stakeholders, including non-redeeming shareholders, promoters, and PIPE investors. This transaction is set to culminate in the listing of the Successor Company Shares and Warrants on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide new opportunities for growth, with trading of the new shares and warrants commencing on December 10, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 110,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.31B

