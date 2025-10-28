TechPrecision Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from TechPrecision ( (TPCS) ).

On October 28, 2025, TechPrecision Corporation held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where several key decisions were made. The company elected directors for a one-year term, ratified the selection of CBIZ CPAs P.C. as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, and approved the compensation of its Named Executive Officers on an advisory, non-binding basis.

The most recent analyst rating on (TPCS) stock is a Hold with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TechPrecision stock, see the TPCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TPCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TPCS is a Neutral.

TechPrecision’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, negative profit margins, and high leverage. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. The earnings call offered some positive insights, but these are overshadowed by ongoing financial challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TPCS stock, click here.

More about TechPrecision

Average Trading Volume: 55,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $50.66M

For detailed information about TPCS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue