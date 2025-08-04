Technology Minerals Secures £1.1 Million Loan to Boost Battery Recycling Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Technology Minerals PLC ( (GB:TM1) ).

Technology Minerals Plc’s battery recycling business, Recyclus Group Ltd, has secured a £1.1 million loan from Close Brothers Group plc to support the development of its Wolverhampton plant. This strategic investment is expected to enhance the plant’s profitability and operational efficiency, strengthening Recyclus’ revenue streams and positioning in the battery recycling industry.

Spark’s Take on GB:TM1 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TM1 is a Underperform.

Technology Minerals PLC has a low overall stock score due to poor financial performance and weak technical indicators. Despite some positive corporate developments in battery recycling, the lack of revenue and persistent losses significantly impact the score. Strategic initiatives, if successfully executed, could improve future prospects.

More about Technology Minerals PLC

Technology Minerals Plc is a UK-based company pioneering the development of a sustainable circular economy for battery metals. The company focuses on recycling, recovering, and reusing battery technologies to support a renewable energy future. It is engaged in raw material exploration for lithium-ion batteries and addresses ecological issues by recycling spent batteries for reuse by manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 39,550,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £3.07M

