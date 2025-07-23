Technology Minerals PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Technology Minerals PLC ( (GB:TM1) ).

Technology Minerals PLC, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its voting rights structure following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Michael John Marks-Thomson. As of July 16, 2025, Marks-Thomson holds 4.88% of the voting rights in the company, totaling 136,232,666 shares. This notification indicates a significant shift in shareholder influence within the company, which could impact its strategic decisions and stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on GB:TM1 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TM1 is a Underperform.

Technology Minerals PLC has a low overall stock score due to poor financial performance and weak technical indicators. Despite some positive corporate developments in battery recycling, the lack of revenue and persistent losses significantly impact the score. Strategic initiatives, if successfully executed, could improve future prospects.

More about Technology Minerals PLC

Average Trading Volume: 39,515,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £3.07M

