Techno Mathematical Co., Ltd. Reports Increased Sales Amidst Ongoing Financial Challenges

An announcement from Techno Mathematical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3787) ) is now available.

Techno Mathematical Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales by 49.3% for the quarter ending September 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite the increase in sales, the company continues to face challenges with operating and ordinary profits remaining negative, indicating ongoing financial difficulties.

More about Techno Mathematical Co., Ltd.

Techno Mathematical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 37870. It operates in the general business category and focuses on mathematical technologies, likely providing products or services related to mathematical computations or software solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 15,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1.41B

