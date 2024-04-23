TechGen Metals Completes Ida Valley Lithium Drilling

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has completed its pioneering Lithium RC drilling campaign at the Ida Valley Lithium and Gold Project, strategically situated within Western Australia’s resource-rich Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt. They have drilled 11 RC holes over 1,368 meters, targeting two prominent Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) anomalies and a significant gold anomaly. The assay results, which could have substantial implications for the company’s valuation and resource estimates, are eagerly anticipated within the next five weeks.

