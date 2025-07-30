Teaminvest Private Group Ltd Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Teaminvest Private Group Ltd ( (AU:TIP) ) is now available.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of July 31, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 79,477 ordinary fully paid securities, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and improve financial performance, potentially leading to increased investor confidence and market positioning.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing financial services and investment opportunities. The company is known for its market-oriented approach, offering a range of investment products aimed at maximizing returns for its stakeholders.

