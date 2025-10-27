Teaminvest Private Group Ltd Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd ( (AU:TIP) ) has provided an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Howard Harry Coleman acquiring additional shares through Natmich Pty Ltd. This acquisition of 27,650 shares was executed via on-market trade, reflecting an increase in Coleman’s stake in the company, which may indicate confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Teaminvest Private Group Ltd

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment and wealth management. The company provides a range of services aimed at helping clients manage and grow their financial assets.

Average Trading Volume: 13,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$49.43M

