Team Internet Group has announced the buyback of 66,212 of its own shares on October 8, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The purchase was made at prices ranging between 131.2 pence and 133.656 pence per share. Following this transaction, the company’s total voting rights have been adjusted to 258,104,942.

