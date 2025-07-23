TE Connectivity Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TE Connectivity ( (TEL) ) has provided an announcement.

TE Connectivity reported strong financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with net sales reaching a record $4.5 billion, a 14% increase year over year. The company’s Industrial segment drove this growth, particularly through high-speed connectivity solutions for AI applications and energy business expansion. The company achieved a record adjusted EPS of $2.27, marking a 19% increase, and generated significant cash flow. TE Connectivity also completed the acquisition of Richards in the Industrial segment for $2.3 billion and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders. The company expects continued momentum into the fourth quarter, forecasting double-digit sales and earnings growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEL) stock is a Buy with a $200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TE Connectivity stock, see the TEL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEL is a Outperform.

TE Connectivity’s overall stock score of 78 reflects its strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. The company’s robust earnings and industrial segment growth are significant positives, although high valuation and potential short-term price consolidation are considerations. The company is well-positioned for future growth, but investors should be cognizant of valuation levels and market conditions.

TE Connectivity plc is a global industrial technology leader that provides connectivity and sensor solutions. The company focuses on advancing next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers, and medical technology, with operations in approximately 130 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,715,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $53.52B

