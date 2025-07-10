TCTM Kids IT Education Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from TCTM Kids IT Education ( (VSA) ).

On July 9, 2025, TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, following a notification from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department. The company had previously been notified on January 3, 2025, about non-compliance due to its American depositary shares trading below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. However, as of July 7, 2025, the company met the requirement with its shares trading at or above $1.00 for 19 consecutive business days, closing the matter with Nasdaq.

Spark’s Take on VSA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSA is a Neutral.

VSA’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, which is the most significant factor. The minor positive signals from technical analysis provide some support, but the lack of profitability and unattractive valuation metrics significantly weigh down the overall score. The absence of recent earnings call data and notable corporate events did not allow for further impact on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on VSA stock, click here.

More about TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. is an emerging technology services company that specializes in biomedical applications, research and development, and online education. The company is dedicated to advancing AI-powered healthcare and biotech solutions, aiming to empower individuals and organizations through intelligent systems to create a smarter, more connected future.

Average Trading Volume: 204,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.24M

See more insights into VSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue