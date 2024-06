The latest announcement is out from TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc Sponsored ADR (TCBP).

Mark Bonyhadi and Edward Niemzyck have abruptly resigned from the board of directors of TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC, effective immediately. Their departures are not due to any conflict or disagreement regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

