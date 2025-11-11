TBS HOLDINGS Revises Dividend Forecast Upward Amid Strong Revenue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TBS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9401) ) has shared an update.

TBS HOLDINGS, INC. has revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, increasing it from ¥35 to ¥38 per share, resulting in an annual dividend of ¥73 per share. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial performance, driven by increased broadcasting revenue and robust spot advertising revenue, aligning with its policy to provide stable and continuous dividends.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9401) stock is a Hold with a Yen5728.00 price target.

More about TBS HOLDINGS INC.

TBS HOLDINGS, INC. operates in the broadcasting industry, focusing on providing certified broadcasting services. The company aims to enhance corporate and shareholder value through strategic business investments that support future growth and competitiveness.

Average Trading Volume: 214,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen869.1B

