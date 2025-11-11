TBS HOLDINGS Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
TBS HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9401) ) just unveiled an announcement.
TBS HOLDINGS, INC. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 6.5% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 35.2% compared to the previous year. The company also announced revisions to its earnings forecasts and dividend payments, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, and the consolidation of two new companies, indicating strategic growth and expansion.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9401) stock is a Hold with a Yen5728.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TBS HOLDINGS INC. stock, see the JP:9401 Stock Forecast page.
More about TBS HOLDINGS INC.
TBS HOLDINGS, INC. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the media and broadcasting industry. The company focuses on delivering a range of media services and content, catering to a diverse audience in Japan.
Average Trading Volume: 214,598
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen869.1B
