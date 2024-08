TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC has actively repurchased 2,967 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 3,030.00 to 3,090.00 pence per share, with the intention to cancel them, as part of its ongoing buyback program initiated on 10 May 2024. This move reflects the company’s effort to manage its share capital effectively.

