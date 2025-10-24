TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TBC Bank ( (GB:TBCG) ) has shared an announcement.

TBC Bank Group PLC has repurchased 3,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program announced in August 2025. The shares were bought at a weighted average price of 4,322.50 pence and will be canceled, leaving the company with 55,974,473 shares in issue. This move is part of TBC Bank’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about TBC Bank

TBC Bank Group PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, serving as the parent company of TBC Bank Georgia and TBC Uzbekistan. It provides digitally-led financial services to retail and corporate customers. TBC Bank Georgia is the leading financial services group in Georgia, holding significant market shares in customer loans and deposits. TBC Uzbekistan is a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia, featuring the country’s largest mobile-only bank and a leading digital payments app. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Average Trading Volume: 128,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.37B

