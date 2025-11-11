TBC Bank Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TBC Bank ( (GB:TBCG) ) has shared an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 3,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 3,922.43 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total shares in issue to 55,921,960. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program, which could impact the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

More about TBC Bank

TBC Bank Group PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, serving as the parent company of TBC Bank Georgia and TBC Uzbekistan. It is a leading financial services group in Georgia with a significant market share in customer loans and deposits. TBC Uzbekistan is a prominent digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia, offering services through TBC Bank Uzbekistan, Payme, and Payme Nasiya. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Average Trading Volume: 136,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.14B

