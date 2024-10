TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC has repurchased 1,155 of its ordinary shares as part of its buyback program, with prices ranging from 2,840 to 2,880 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. TBC Bank is a significant market player, listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the FTSE 250 Index.

For further insights into GB:TBCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.