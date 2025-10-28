Tautachrome’s Intellectual Property Boosts Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tautachrome ( (TTCM) ) just unveiled an update.

In the first quarter of 2023, Tautachrome received two significant intellectual property contributions, impacting its financial position substantially. The AI Visual Thesauri (AIVT) was revalued at over $5.2 billion by the end of 2023, transforming shareholders’ equity from a deficit to a surplus exceeding $5.7 billion. Despite an increase in total debt obligations, the company engaged an independent accounting firm for audits and committed to transparency and compliance with SEC and PCAOB standards.

Current Market Cap: $660.3K

