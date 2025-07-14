Taung Gold Clarifies Share Consolidation Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Taung Gold International Limited ( (HK:0621) ) has shared an announcement.

Taung Gold International Limited has issued a supplemental announcement regarding its proposed share consolidation and change in board lot size. The company clarified the market value implications of the share consolidation, stating that the value per board lot of 10,000 existing shares is HK$570, while the market value of each board lot of 5,000 consolidated shares would be HK$2,850, assuming the consolidation becomes effective. This move is aimed at adjusting the trading dynamics of its shares on the stock exchange.

More about Taung Gold International Limited

Taung Gold International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of gold resources.

