Tatton Asset Management Announces Share Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tatton Asset Management Plc ( (GB:TAM) ) has provided an update.

Tatton Asset Management PLC announced that Chief Investment Officer Lothar Mentel and other employees have exercised options over 90,900 ordinary shares. Following this exercise, the company’s issued share capital will consist of 60,664,808 ordinary shares, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TAM) stock is a Buy with a £800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tatton Asset Management Plc stock, see the GB:TAM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TAM is a Outperform.

Tatton Asset Management Plc demonstrates strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, indicating robust growth potential. The moderate valuation and positive corporate events further enhance the stock’s attractiveness. However, caution is advised due to near overbought technical levels.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TAM stock, click here.

More about Tatton Asset Management Plc

Tatton Asset Management PLC operates in the investment management and IFA support services industry, focusing on providing financial advisory services and investment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 103,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £422.6M

For an in-depth examination of TAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue