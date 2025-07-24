Tatton Asset Management Announces AGM Results and Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tatton Asset Management Plc ( (GB:TAM) ) has shared an announcement.

Tatton Asset Management plc announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed, including the reappointment of directors and auditors, and the approval of a final dividend. Additionally, the company announced a change in its board structure, with Chris Poil appointed as Chairman following Roger Cornick’s retirement, and other committee roles being reassigned.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TAM) stock is a Buy with a £800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tatton Asset Management Plc stock, see the GB:TAM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TAM is a Outperform.

Tatton Asset Management Plc demonstrates strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, indicating robust growth potential. The moderate valuation and positive corporate events further enhance the stock’s attractiveness. However, caution is advised due to near overbought technical levels.

More about Tatton Asset Management Plc

Tatton Asset Management plc operates in the investment management and IFA support services industry, providing investment solutions and support services to independent financial advisers.

Average Trading Volume: 105,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £418.5M

