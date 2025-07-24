Tate & Lyle PLC Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM Amid Shareholder Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Tate & Lyle PLC announced that all proposed resolutions were passed, including the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy and Report. Notably, 24.19% of shareholders voted against the Directors’ Remuneration Report, prompting the Board to engage further with shareholders to address concerns. The company will provide an update within six months, aligning with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TATE) stock is a Hold with a £7.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tate & Lyle stock, see the GB:TATE Stock Forecast page.

Tate & Lyle’s overall score is primarily driven by stable financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. While technical indicators are neutral, the company’s valuation is slightly high but counterbalanced by a decent dividend yield. Earnings call insights and corporate actions support a moderate positive outlook, despite some challenges.

More about Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC operates in the food and beverage industry, specializing in the production of ingredients and solutions that enhance taste, texture, and nutritional value. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers and food manufacturers globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,259,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.34B

