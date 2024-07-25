Tate & Lyle Executes Share Buyback Program

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has actively repurchased 318,703 of its ordinary shares on July 25, 2024, as a part of its previously announced buyback initiative, with prices ranging between £6.43 and £6.54 per share. The shares bought will be added to the company’s treasury, bringing the total treasury-held shares to 7,036,540. These transactions occurred across various trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange, with the company providing a detailed trade breakdown via a dedicated link.

