Tata Motors to Acquire Iveco Group, Forming a Global Commercial Vehicle Leader

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Iveco Group NV ( (IT:IVG) ) just unveiled an update.

Tata Motors is set to acquire Iveco Group, creating a global leader in the commercial vehicle sector. This strategic move, supported by Iveco’s board and major shareholder Exor N.V., aims to leverage complementary capabilities and expand market reach, with a focus on innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. The acquisition, valued at approximately EUR 3.8 billion, is contingent upon the separation of Iveco’s defense business and is expected to complete in the first half of 2026. This merger promises significant value creation and growth opportunities for stakeholders, enhancing the combined entity’s global footprint and operational leverage.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:IVG) stock is a Hold with a EUR11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iveco Group NV stock, see the IT:IVG Stock Forecast page.

More about Iveco Group NV

Iveco Group N.V. is a European leader in commercial vehicles and mobility, focusing on creating a global presence in the commercial vehicle sector. The company is known for its extensive product portfolio and industrial capabilities, aiming to become a global champion in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 2,665,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €6.27B

Learn more about IVG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue