Tata Consumer Products to Engage in Key Investor Meetings

Tata Consumer Products Limited ( (IN:TATACONSUM) ) has issued an update.

Tata Consumer Products Limited has announced its participation in several upcoming investor meetings and conferences, including the Avendus Spark INDX Annual Investor Conference, the 28th CITIC CLSA India Forum, and the Goldman Sachs India Consumer Forum 2025. These events, scheduled for November 2025, will involve one-on-one and group meetings, both in-person and virtual, providing the company an opportunity to engage with analysts and institutional investors. The company has clarified that no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed during these meetings, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on the production and distribution of beverages and food products. The company is a key player in the market, offering a range of products including tea, coffee, and packaged foods, and is part of the larger Tata Group conglomerate.

Average Trading Volume: 44,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1153.4B INR

