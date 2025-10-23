Tata Capital’s Debt Ratings Withdrawn by India Ratings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tata Capital Ltd. ( (IN:TATACAP) ) has issued an update.

Tata Capital Limited announced that India Ratings and Research has withdrawn the ratings assigned to its debt instruments, including commercial paper, bank loan facilities, and non-convertible debentures. This withdrawal follows a request from the company and aligns with Ind-Ra’s policy on rating withdrawals. The decision is not expected to have a significant impact on Tata Capital’s operations or credit standing, as the ratings were unutilized.

Tata Capital Limited is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that transitioned from being a core investment company as of January 1, 2024. It holds the license of an NBFC – Investment Credit Company and invests in its subsidiary operating in the lending segment. The company was recently listed on October 13, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 2,370,153

