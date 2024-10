Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Ltd.’s director, Jason Frank Pryde, has increased his stake in the company through a dividend reinvestment plan. Pryde acquired additional ordinary shares, enhancing his holdings across various entities, including Pryde Super Pty Ltd and Pryde Bucket Company Pty Ltd. This move reflects a growing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:TEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.