Taseko Mines Nears Completion of Florence Copper Project

Taseko Mines ( (TSE:TKO) ) has provided an announcement.

Taseko Mines Limited announced that the construction of its Florence Copper project is over 90% complete, with first copper cathode production expected by the end of the year. The project has achieved significant milestones, including the completion of key infrastructure and wellfield drilling, and is poised to benefit from high copper prices driven by potential tariffs on imports, enhancing its economic prospects.

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company focused on the production of copper. The company operates the Florence Copper project in Arizona, which is set to become a major supplier of domestically produced copper cathode in the U.S.

