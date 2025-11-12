Tartana Minerals to Present at Noosa Mining Conference

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from R3D Resources Limited ( (AU:TAT) ) is now available.

Tartana Minerals Limited announced its participation in the Noosa Mining Conference, where it will present its latest investor presentation. This event provides the company an opportunity to showcase its strategic initiatives and progress in copper production, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about R3D Resources Limited

Tartana Minerals Limited is an ASX-listed company engaged in the production and exploration of copper, with additional interests in zinc and gold. The company operates mining projects in Far North Queensland and is focused on expanding its resources and enhancing shareholder value through systematic exploration and project development.

Average Trading Volume: 132,688

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$8.57M

