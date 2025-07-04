Tartana Minerals Announces Director Resignation and Strategic Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from R3D Resources Limited ( (AU:TAT) ).

Tartana Minerals Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Jihad Malaeb as a director, effective immediately, after a three-year tenure. Mr. Malaeb was instrumental in advancing the company’s copper sulphate production and will be missed for his operational discipline and entrepreneurial expertise. His departure allows him to focus on other business interests and family commitments. The company has entered into a mutual deed of release with Mr. Malaeb, which includes a financial settlement and the issuance of shares, subject to shareholder approval. This transition may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relationships.

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX:TAT) is a copper producer operating a heap leach – solvent extraction – crystallisation plant on its mining leases in the Chillagoe Region of Far North Queensland. The company is focused on developing its primary copper and zinc resources and has an extensive exploration portfolio covering copper, zinc, gold, silver, tin, tungsten, and antimony projects, including the Maid Gold Resource.

