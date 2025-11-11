Tap Global Group Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue with Innovative Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quetzal Capital PLC ( (GB:TAP) ) has issued an update.

Tap Global Group plc reported record quarterly revenues nearing £1 million for Q1 FY26, reflecting a 40.3% year-on-year growth. This growth is attributed to strong demand for its B2C retail services and the introduction of a new B2B product, Bitcoin Treasury as a Service (BTaaS), which caters to companies using Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. The company’s robust performance signifies its accelerating momentum and solidifies its position in the digital finance industry, marking a promising start to the financial year following its AIM listing.

More about Quetzal Capital PLC

Tap Global Group plc is a digital finance hub that bridges traditional finance and blockchain technology, offering integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement services. It serves over 390,000 individual and business customers, providing access to major cryptocurrency exchanges through its Tap app. The company is notable for its Tap card, allowing European users to convert cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend globally. Tap Global Limited, its European subsidiary, is licensed in Gibraltar, while its Bulgarian subsidiary is registered under EU MiCA regulations. Tap Americas LLC operates in the US, offering services through Zero Hash.

Average Trading Volume: 2,536,614

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.88M

