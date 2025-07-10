TAO Alpha Plc Reports Interim Financial Results with Strategic Financial Improvements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Streaks Gaming Plc ( (GB:SATS) ) has issued an announcement.

TAO Alpha Plc, soon to be renamed Satsuma Technology PLC, has released its unaudited interim results for the three-month period ending 31 May 2025, reporting a comprehensive income of £260,000 from continuing operations. Despite an operating loss, the company has shown improvement in its financial position with increased investments and cash reserves, indicating a strategic focus on strengthening its financial health and operational capabilities.

More about Streaks Gaming Plc

TAO Alpha Plc, formerly known as StreaksAI Plc, is a global AI-focused software development company based in the UK. It utilizes TAO Bittensor Subnet technology to enhance its software development capabilities and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company is led by an experienced team in technology business development and has recently secured a Convertible Loan Facility to support its operations and implement a Bitcoin Treasury Management strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 4,957,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £47.56M

For an in-depth examination of SATS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue